Turbulent Blood Flow

When heard through a stethoscope, turbulent blood flow produces a murmur as blood tumbles over an abnormal heart valve. A similar sound called a bruit is heard as blood goes through a narrowed or irregular artery. A bruit heard in the neck over the carotid artery indicates that atherosclerosis, which is a major risk factor for transient ischemic attack or stroke, is present within the blood vessel.

Audio provided by Morton Tavel, MD.

