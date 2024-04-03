Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry

Tongue discomfort, which includes pain and burning sensations, often can result from

Irritation from certain foods, especially acidic ones (for example, pineapple)

Irritation from certain ingredients in toothpaste (for example, sodium lauryl sulfate [SLS]), mouthwash, candy, or gum

Certain medications

Thrush (candidiasis), a common infection in which an overgrowth of fungi forms a white film on the tongue

Tongue injury or tongue sores

Celiac disease

Intense pain of the tongue or the entire mouth can be caused by burning mouth syndrome.