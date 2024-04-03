skip to main content
Tongue Discomfort

ByBernard J. Hennessy, DDS, Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2024
    Tongue discomfort, which includes pain and burning sensations, often can result from

    • Irritation from certain foods, especially acidic ones (for example, pineapple)

    • Irritation from certain ingredients in toothpaste (for example, sodium lauryl sulfate [SLS]), mouthwash, candy, or gum

    • Certain medications

    • Thrush (candidiasis), a common infection in which an overgrowth of fungi forms a white film on the tongue

    • Tongue injury or tongue sores

    • Celiac disease

    Intense pain of the tongue or the entire mouth can be caused by burning mouth syndrome.

