Tongue Discoloration and Other Changes

The tongue's papillae (tiny, rounded projections) may become discolored if a person smokes or chews tobacco, eats certain foods or vitamins, or has colored bacteria growing on the tongue.

Black discoloration on the top of the tongue may occur if a person takes bismuth preparations for an upset stomach. Brushing the tongue with a toothbrush or scraping it with a tongue scraper can remove such discoloration.

A small blue-black discoloration on the underside of the tongue may be a tattoo caused by a fragment of dental amalgam filling material, which contains silver, becoming stuck in the tongue.

A pale and smooth tongue can be caused by iron deficiency anemia or by pernicious anemia, which is caused by a deficiency of vitamin B12.

A strawberry-red tongue may be the first sign of scarlet fever or, in a child, a sign of Kawasaki disease or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), an uncommon complication of COVID-19.

A smooth red tongue and painful mouth may indicate general inflammation of the tongue (glossitis) or be caused by pellagra, a type of undernutrition caused by a deficiency of niacin (vitamin B3) in the diet.