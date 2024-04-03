skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Lips and Sun Damage

ByBernard J. Hennessy, DDS, Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Sun damage (see also Overview of Sunlight and Skin Damage) may make the lips, especially the lower lip, hard and dry. People over age 45 and people with light skin who have had extensive exposure to the sun are most susceptible to sun damage.

    Long-term sun exposure may cause precancerous growths called actinic keratoses.

    Sun-damaged lips are sometimes dry and scaly and feel like sandpaper. These changes are considered precancerous, particularly if the lip surface thins, reddens, and develops sores (ulcers). Sun-damaged lips with such changes should be evaluated by a doctor or dentist.

    Keratoacanthomas are skin growths that are considered by some experts to be a type of skin cancer. They occur most often on sun-exposed skin.

    Sun damage to the lips can be minimized by covering the lips with a lip balm containing sunscreen and by wearing a wide-brimmed hat to shield the face from the sun's harmful rays.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.