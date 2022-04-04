Substance- and Medication-Induced Psychotic Disorders

Substance- or medication-induced psychotic disorder is characterized by hallucinations and/or delusions due to the direct effects of a substance or withdrawal from a substance in the absence of delirium.

Episodes of substance-induced psychosis are common in emergency departments and crisis centers. Many substances may bring on these episodes, including alcohol, amphetamines, cannabis, , hallucinogens, opioids, phencyclidine (PCP), and sedatives. To be considered substance-induced psychosis, the hallucinations and delusions should be greater than those that typically accompany simple substance intoxication or withdrawal, although the person may also be intoxicated or withdrawing.

(See also Introduction to Schizophrenia and Related Disorders.)