skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Shared Psychosis

ByCarol Tamminga, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Dallas
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Shared psychosis occurs when people acquire a delusion from someone with whom they have a close personal relationship.

    Psychosis refers to symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking and speech, and bizarre and inappropriate motor behavior (including catatonia) that indicate loss of contact with reality. (See also Introduction to Schizophrenia and Related Disorders.)

    Shared psychosis (previously termed folie à deux) is now considered a subset of delusional disorder. It is a rare disorder that usually occurs in a person or group of people (usually a family) who are related to a person with a significant delusional disorder. The socially dominant member in the relationship has the primary disorder and imposes the delusion on or convinces the less dominant person (or people) in the relationship of the unusual beliefs. 

    Doctors try to identify the person in the relationship who has the primary psychosis, because the person with the secondary disorder typically does not maintain the delusional beliefs when separated from the person with the primary disorder. Counseling and therapy can usually help people who have a shared psychosis. Psychotic symptoms are treated with antipsychotic drugs as needed.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.