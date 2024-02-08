University at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Pneumonia is infection of the lungs. Pneumonia in people whose immune system is weakened or impaired (for example, by human immunodeficiency virus [HIV], cancer, organ transplantation, or the use of certain medications) is often caused by different organisms than those that cause pneumonia in healthy people.

Pneumonias due to microorganisms that do not often cause disease in healthy people can occur in people who have a weakened immune system.

Symptoms vary but may include shortness of breath, cough, and fever.

X-rays of the chest are often combined with examinations of sputum and blood samples to make the diagnosis.

Antibiotic, antifungal, or antiviral medications are used to treat this pneumonia, and any immune system problem is treated.

People who have a weakened or impaired immune system are described as being immunocompromised. The immune system defends the body against microorganisms that can cause infection.

In people with a weakened immune system, pneumonia may be caused by many microorganisms, including those that do not usually cause pneumonia. Many conditions may cause weakness of the immune system, including

Cancer and the chemotherapy drugs used to treat cancer

Defects in white blood cells

Diseases, such as HIV infection

Certain medications (such as corticosteroids, chemotherapy drugs, and medications used to treat autoimmune or systemic rheumatic diseases)

(See also Overview of Pneumonia.)

Symptoms of Pneumonia in People With a Weakened Immune System Symptoms of pneumonia in people who have a weakened immune system may be the same as those for community-acquired pneumonia and include the following: A general feeling of weakness (malaise)

Cough that produces sputum (thick or discolored mucus)

Shortness of breath

Fever

Chills

Chest pain These symptoms can develop rapidly or slowly. Most people who have P. jirovecii pneumonia develop a fever, shortness of breath, and a dry cough, often slowly. The lungs may not be able to deliver sufficient oxygen to the blood, leading to shortness of breath that is sometimes severe.

Diagnosis of Pneumonia in People With a Weakened Immune System Chest x-ray

Microscopic examination of a sputum (thick or discolored mucus) sample

Blood cultures

Pulse oximetry The diagnosis of pneumonia in a person who has a weakened immune system is based on the person’s symptoms, the results of a chest x-ray or computed tomography (CT) scan, and the results of sputum and blood tests. Chest x-rays may be normal or may show signs of infection. Doctors obtain sputum samples by giving a vapor treatment that causes the person to cough deeply (inducing sputum production) or insert a bronchoscope (small flexible tube equipped with a camera) into the airways. Sputum samples obtained by inducing a cough and particularly those obtained with a bronchoscope are less likely to contain saliva and are more likely than expectorated sputum samples to allow doctors to identify the organism causing pneumonia. Doctors usually take a sample of blood so they can try to grow (culture) the bacteria in the laboratory and identify it. People who have a weakened immune system may have low levels of oxygen in their blood. Doctors can measure levels of oxygen in the blood without taking a blood sample by placing a sensor on a finger or an earlobe. This test is called pulse oximetry.

Treatment of Pneumonia in People With a Weakened Immune System Antibiotics, antivirals, or antifungals

Treatment of any immune system problem Treatment of pneumonia depends on the Specific immune system problem

Severity of illness

Organisms that may be causing infection Doctors usually give an antibiotic that is effective against many organisms (a broad-spectrum antibiotic). If the person's condition does not improve, doctors may add an additional medication that is effective against viruses or fungi. Therapies to improve the immune system are also important for the treatment of pneumonia in people with immune system problems. Medications that suppress the immune system (such as chemotherapy drugs or medications used to treat autoimmune disorders) should be temporarily stopped until the infection has resolved. People who have P. jirovecii pneumonia are given the combination antibiotic trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole . Alternative medications are dapsone, atovaquone, clindamycin, and pentamidine. Some people with severe pneumonia due toP. jirovecii are also given the corticosteroid prednisone to reduce inflammation.

Prognosis for Pneumonia in People With a Weakened Immune System Even when the pneumonia is treated, the overall death rate is higher than that for generally healthy people with community-acquired pneumonia because infections are much harder to treat in people with immune system problems and because these people tend to be much sicker, even before pneumonia begins. The overall death rate for people who have P. jirovecii pneumonia is high.