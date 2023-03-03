Abscess in the Lungs

A lung abscess is usually caused by bacteria that normally live in the mouth or throat and that are inhaled (aspirated) into the lungs, resulting in an infection. Often, gum disease (periodontal disease) is the source of the bacteria that cause a lung abscess.

The body has many defenses (such as a cough) to help prevent bacteria from getting into the lungs. Infection occurs primarily when a person is unconscious or very drowsy because of alcohol or recreational drug use, medication use, sedation, anesthesia, or a disease of the nervous system and is thus less able to cough to clear the aspirated bacteria.

In people whose immune system functions poorly, a lung abscess may be caused by organisms that are not typically found in the mouth or throat, such as fungi or Mycobacterium tuberculosis (the organism that causes tuberculosis). Other bacteria that can cause lung abscesses are streptococci and staphylococci, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which is a serious infection.

Blockage (obstruction) of the airways also can lead to abscess formation. If the branches of the windpipe (bronchi) are blocked by a tumor or a foreign object, an abscess can form because secretions (mucus) can accumulate behind the obstruction. Bacteria sometimes enter these secretions. The obstruction prevents the bacteria-laden secretions from being coughed back up through the airway.

Less commonly, abscesses result when bacteria or infected blood clots travel through the bloodstream to the lung from another infected site in the body (septic pulmonary emboli).

Usually, people develop only one lung abscess as a result of aspiration or airway obstruction. If several abscesses develop, they are usually in the same lung. When an infection reaches the lungs through the bloodstream, however, many scattered abscesses may develop in both lungs. This problem is most common among people who inject drugs using unsterile methods (such as dirty needles).

Eventually, most abscesses rupture into an airway, producing a lot of sputum that gets coughed up. A ruptured abscess leaves a cavity in the lung that is filled with fluid and air. Sometimes an abscess ruptures into the space between the lungs and the chest wall (pleural space), filling the space with pus, a condition called empyema.