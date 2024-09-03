Doctors first ask questions about the man's symptoms and then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the swelling and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Scrotal Swelling).

Doctors ask how long the swelling has been present and whether there is any change in the swelling when the man stands up or lies down or when abdominal pressure increases (such as with coughing or straining to lift something). Doctors also ask about the man's medical history because disorders in other parts of the body (for example, edema related to heart failure or liver failure) may contribute to scrotal swelling.

The physical examination is done with the man standing and lying down. The doctor carefully feels the testis, epididymis, and spermatic cord to detect the exact location of the swelling or lump, and whether the swelling is tender. Sometimes the doctor shines a bright light behind the scrotum to see if light passes through (transillumination). Light can often pass through a collection of fluid (such as a hydrocele) but not through a solid lump (such as a cancer).