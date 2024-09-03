skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Gas in Urine

ByGeetha Maddukuri, MD, Saint Louis University
Reviewed/Revised Sept 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Passing gas (air) in the urine, a rare symptom, usually indicates an abnormal opening (fistula) between the urinary tract and the intestine, which normally contains gas. A fistula may be a complication of diverticulitis, other types of intestinal inflammation, an abscess, or cancer. A fistula between the bladder and the vagina may also cause gas to escape into the urine. Rarely, certain bacteria in the urine may produce gas.

    Doctors do a pelvic examination in affected women. To diagnose fistulas, doctors may insert a flexible viewing tube into the bladder (cystoscopy) or colon (sigmoidoscopy), or both. Sometimes imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or ultrasonography, are done.

    Fistulas are usually repaired surgically.

    (See also Overview of Urinary Tract Symptoms.)

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.