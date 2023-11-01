Splinting ice, elevation, and analgesics

Physical therapy and new footwear

Rarely surgery

Doctors generally "buddy" tape the injured big toe to the second toe to partially immobilize the metatarsophalangeal joint (the joint connecting the metatarsal bone and the adjacent toe bone). Applying ice and elevating the toe for 24 to 48 hours after the injury can help limit pain and swelling. Over-the-counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help reduce pain over the short term.

For moderate sprains, wearing a stiff-soled shoe, walking boot, or a shoe with an orthotic insert is recommended to help to limit movement of the joint during walking. Physical therapy is also recommended to increase flexibility and help prevent chronic stiffness of the big toe.

If symptoms persist for several weeks or longer and limit motion of the big toe, the sprain is severe and may need to be repaired surgically. Doctors may refer the person to a foot and ankle specialist.