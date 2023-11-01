skip to main content
Shin Splints

ByPaul L. Liebert, MD, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2023
Shin splints refers to pain in the lower legs that can be from various causes but that typically is caused by running or vigorous walking.

(See also Overview of Sports Injuries.)

  • Pain can occur in the front or back of the leg below the knee.

  • Ice, analgesics, rest, and stretching exercises can help.

Repetitive impact forces in the legs during running or vigorous walking (such as hiking) can overload the muscles and tendons in the legs and cause shin pain. Excessive outward rotation of the foot on the leg (supination) may also cause or exacerbate shin splints.

Shin Splints

Shin splints may develop in the muscles in the front and outer parts of the shin (anterolateral shin splints) or in the muscles in the back and inner parts (posteromedial shin splints). Pain is felt in different areas, depending on which muscles are affected.

Symptoms of Shin Splints

Pain can be in the front outer aspect of the leg or the back inner part of the leg. Shin splint pain typically begins at the start of activity but then lessens as activity continues. At first, the pain is felt only immediately after the heel strikes the ground during running or walking. If the person continues to run, the pain occurs throughout each step, eventually becoming constant. Pain usually disappears with rest.

Diagnosis of Shin Splints

  • A doctor's evaluation

Doctors diagnose shin splints based on symptoms and the results of a physical examination.

Treatment of Shin Splints

  • Rest

  • Rehabilitation

Running must be stopped until it causes no pain. Applying ice and using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can relieve pain. Conditioning can be maintained with alternative exercises, such as swimming.

Once shin pain starts to subside, exercises to stretch and strengthen the muscles in the legs, such as the bucket-handle exercise, can be done. The exercises are important to avoid recurrence. Wearing supportive shoes with rigid heel counters and arch supports and avoiding constant running on banked or hard surfaces may help prevent shin splints from recurring.

Exercises to Stretch and Strengthen Leg Muscles
Sitting Ankle Plantar Flexion Stretch
Sitting Ankle Plantar Flexion Stretch
1. Sit in chair. 2. Bend knee on involved side to place top of involved foot on the floor with toes pointing backwards.... read more

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Standing Ankle Plantar Flexion Stretch
Standing Ankle Plantar Flexion Stretch
1. Stand facing or next to wall with hands on the wall. 2. Bend knee on involved side to place top of involved foot on ... read more

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Standing Gastrocnemius Stretch
Standing Gastrocnemius Stretch
1. Stand facing or next to wall with hands on the wall for support. 2. Place uninvolved leg forward. 3. Keep rear leg s... read more

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Standing Soleus Stretch
Standing Soleus Stretch
1. Stand facing or next to wall with hands on the wall for support. 2. Place uninvolved leg forward. 3. Keep heels on t... read more

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Toe Walking
Toe Walking
1. Stand on balls of feet with heels off the floor. 2. Walk on balls of feet while keeping knees straight. 3. Walk as f... read more

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Heel Walking
Heel Walking
1. Stand on heels with balls of feet off the floor. 2. Walk on heels while keeping knees straight. 3. Walk as far as ab... read more

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Heel Raises
Heel Raises
1. Stand with both feet on step with heels off edge of step. Hold on to something for support. 2. Raise up on balls of ... read more

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

