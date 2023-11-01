Rest

Rehabilitation

Running must be stopped until it causes no pain. Applying ice and using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can relieve pain. Conditioning can be maintained with alternative exercises, such as swimming.

Once shin pain starts to subside, exercises to stretch and strengthen the muscles in the legs, such as the bucket-handle exercise, can be done. The exercises are important to avoid recurrence. Wearing supportive shoes with rigid heel counters and arch supports and avoiding constant running on banked or hard surfaces may help prevent shin splints from recurring.