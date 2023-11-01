skip to main content
Elbow Injuries

ByPaul L. Liebert, MD, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2023
    Injuries can occur to the tendons that attach to the elbow. Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) occurs when the tendons of the muscles that extend the hand backward are inflamed. Medial epicondylitis (golfer's elbow) occurs when the tendons of muscles that bend the palm of the hand toward the wrist are inflamed. For fractures of the elbow, see Elbow Fractures.

    (See also Overview of Sports Injuries.)

    When the Elbow Hurts

    Tennis elbow and golfer’s elbow cause pain in different areas of the elbow and forearm.

