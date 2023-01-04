Incendiary Agents and Hydrogen Fluoride (HF)

There are many types of chemical-warfare agents that affect different parts of the body. Military incendiary agents are chemicals that are designed to illuminate the battlefield, to start fires, and to create smoke to obscure terrain and personnel. Agents include thickened gasoline (napalm), thermite, white phosphorus, and magnesium. Any of these compounds can cause mass casualties.

Napalm has a jelly-like consistency. The other incendiary agents are usually weaponized as powdered solids. Many incendiary agents are used in exploding projectiles or bombs. White phosphorus may continue to burn on skin or clothing as long as it is exposed to air. Because magnesium can burn under water, it will continue to burn within tissue.

Hydrofluoric acid (HF), used in industry and in other commercial applications, is often confused with hydrochloric acid (the acid used in swimming pools). For this reason, it is referred to as HF. HF can exist at room temperatures as a liquid or a vapor. The most common routes of exposure are through the skin, eyes, and lungs. HF penetrates deeply through the skin. In addition to causing severe burns and pain, HF can cause a serious imbalance of body chemicals (electrolytes) that sometimes causes an abnormal heart rhythm and death.

Symptoms of Incendiary-Agent Injuries Burns caused by an incendiary agent are similar to those of other burns caused by heat or fire. HF exposure may not cause pain or visible burns right away. Pain may appear within an hour but typically occurs only after 2 or 3 hours. However, once pain occurs, it is often deep and intense. Affected skin gradually becomes reddened but does not appear as severely affected as the intense pain would suggest.

Diagnosis of Incendiary-Agent Injuries A doctor's evaluation Burns from an incendiary agent are readily apparent to first responders. However, because burns caused by HF (particularly in low concentrations) take time to cause symptoms, medical personnel remain vigilant for injury done to the person's deep tissues and organs. Burns caused by white phosphorus may glow or smoke when exposed to air.