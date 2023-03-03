Neuroleptic malignant syndrome is confusion or unresponsiveness, muscle rigidity, high body temperature, and other symptoms that occur when certain antipsychotic (neuroleptic) drugs or anti-vomiting (antiemetic) drugs are used.

Neuroleptic malignant syndrome develops in a very small number of people who are given certain types of drugs.

Symptoms include a dangerously high body temperature, muscle rigidity, and agitation.

Doctors base the diagnosis on the person's symptoms and on what they find during a physical examination.

Treatment involves stopping the drug, reducing body temperature, and providing support in an intensive care unit.

(See also Overview of Heat Disorders.)

Neuroleptic malignant syndrome develops in a small number of people who are treated with antipsychotic or antiemetic drugs (see table Drugs That Can Cause Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome), usually within the first few weeks of treatment. The risk of developing the syndrome varies between 0.02% and 3% depending on many factors. The syndrome is most common among men who, because they are agitated, are given rapidly increased doses of antipsychotics or high doses initially. Doctors are not sure why the syndrome develops.

Table Drugs That Can Cause Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome Table

Symptoms of Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome Symptoms usually develop over a few days and include Confusion, agitation, or coma

Muscle rigidity

A high temperature, often over 104° F (40° C)

A fast heart rate

A fast breathing rate

High or variable (labile) blood pressure Damaged muscles release the protein myoglobin, which is excreted in the urine and turns the urine brown. This condition (myoglobinuria) can cause acute kidney injury or even kidney failure. About 10 to 20% of people die, even with rapid treatment.

Diagnosis of Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome Typical symptoms developing in a person who is taking a drug known to cause neuroleptic malignant syndrome Doctors suspect neuroleptic malignant syndrome when people taking a drug known to cause neuroleptic malignant syndrome develop characteristic symptoms and physical examination findings, particularly severe muscle rigidity. There are no tests that confirm the diagnosis. However, because other disorders (for example, meningitis and sepsis) can cause similar symptoms, doctors often do tests for those disorders. Doctors also do blood and urine tests to look for muscle protein breakdown and kidney injury.