Realignment of the broken bones done with or without surgery

A cast or a metal frame with pins

For many wrist fractures, doctors realign (reduce) the broken pieces without surgery (closed reduction). Before realigning the fracture, doctors may do one of the following to prevent people from feeling pain:

People may be given an opioid pain reliever and/or a sedative.

A hematoma block may be used.

For a hematoma block, a needle is inserted through the skin into the fracture where blood has collected (a hematoma is an accumulation of blood), and lidocaine (an anesthetic) is injected, numbing the fractured bones before the bones are realigned.

After the bones are realigned, a splint (such as a volar or sugar tong splint) is applied. The person is then referred to an orthopedic surgeon for follow-up. Usually, the splint is removed, and a cast is applied. The cast is worn for about 4 to 6 weeks.

Volar Splint

Sugar Tong Splint

If the joint is affected or the broken bones are jammed close together, surgery (open reduction with internal fixation, or ORIF) may be done to realign and immobilize the broken pieces, especially in active adults who need to be able to fully use their wrist.

The bone may be immobilized by attaching a plate directly to it during surgery. Or doctors may attach a frame of rods to the outside of the wrist with stainless steel pins inserted through the skin into the bone (called an external fixator). An external fixator is usually temporary. It is used until surgery to insert more permanent hardware devices can be done.

People are advised to move their fingers, elbow (if it is not immobilized), and shoulder every day to prevent stiffness. Elevating the hand helps control swelling. The comfort, flexibility, and strength of the wrist can continue to improve for 6 to 12 months after the fracture.