First Aid for Severed or Constricted Limbs, Fingers, or Toes

Body parts such as fingers and toes can become severed (amputated).

If the injury is bleeding, pressure should be applied with a clean bandage or cloth. If a severe arm or leg injury occurs and bleeding continues after pressure has been applied, a tourniquet can be applied by anyone who has been trained to use one. Tourniquets should be used only until the person can be evaluated and treated by a doctor. (See Stop the Bleed.org for additional information on tourniquet use.)

Amputated body parts, if properly preserved, can sometimes be reattached in the hospital. To prolong tissue life, the severed part should be put in moist sterile gauze or a damp paper towel or washcloth and then placed inside a sealed, dry plastic bag. The bag should then be put in another bag or container with water and ice. Dry ice should not be used. The severed part should not be placed directly in water.

Also, tissue may die because blood flow has been cut off by rings or other constricting devices. For example, an injured finger will probably swell. If the cause of the constriction can be removed safely (such as cutting a string with scissors without causing further injury), this should be done. If a ring is on an injured finger, it should be removed as soon as possible, before swelling develops. Similarly, any other object that encircles a body part must be removed before the body part swells. Sustained, gentle traction can be used to remove rings. Soap and water or other lubricant such as petroleum jelly or body lotion/oil may reduce friction, easing removal. Otherwise, prompt medical care is needed.