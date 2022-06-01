skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Centipede and Millipede Bites

ByRobert A. Barish, MD, MBA, University of Illinois at Chicago;
Thomas Arnold, MD, Department of Emergency Medicine, LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport
Reviewed/Revised Jun 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Although both centipedes and millipedes have segmented bodies, millipedes have two sets of legs per segment directly under their body, whereas centipedes have only one set of legs per segment positioned on the side of their body. Seen from the side, centipede bodies appear more flat and millipedes appear more rounded.

    Centipede
    Hide Details
    Image courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Some of the larger centipedes can inflict a painful bite, causing swelling and redness. Symptoms rarely persist for more than 48 hours. (See also Introduction to Bites and Stings.)

    Millipedes do not bite but may secrete a toxin that is irritating, causing burning and itching of the skin and, particularly when accidentally rubbed into the eye, causing redness, swelling, and pain of the conjunctiva or the cornea.

    An ice cube wrapped in plastic and a thin cloth and placed on a centipede bite usually relieves the pain.

    Toxic secretions of millipedes should be washed from the skin with large amounts of soap and water. If a skin reaction develops, a corticosteroid cream should be applied.

    Eye injuries should be flushed with water (irrigated) immediately.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.