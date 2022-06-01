Alligator, Crocodile, and Iguana Bites

Alligator and crocodile bites usually result from handling the animal. However, rarely, people may be bitten by alligators and crocodiles in the wild. Although alligator and crocodile bites do not contain venom, they are often very severe.

Alligator and crocodile bites are usually serious injuries. Doctors must stop bleeding. Then wounds are cleaned, and severely damaged tissue is removed. Because bites from alligators and crocodiles are very likely to become infected, people are usually given antibiotics.