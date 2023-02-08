Overview of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

When STIs are not diagnosed and treated promptly, some organisms can spread through the bloodstream and infect internal organs, sometimes causing serious, even life-threatening problems. Such problems include

Cardiovascular (heart and blood vessel) and brain infections due to syphilis

Severe infections and rare cancers due to HIV

Cervical, vulvar, vaginal, anal, and throat cancer due to HPV

In women, some organisms that enter the vagina can infect other reproductive organs. The organisms can infect the cervix (the lower part of the uterus that forms the end of the vagina), enter the uterus, and reach the fallopian tubes and sometimes the ovaries. Damage to the fallopian tubes can result in infertility or a higher risk of a mislocated (ectopic) pregnancy. The infection may spread to the membrane that lines the abdominal cavity (peritoneum), causing peritonitis. Infections of the uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries, and/or peritoneum are called pelvic inflammatory disease.

Pathway From the Vagina to the Ovaries

In men, organisms that enter through the penis may infect the tube that carries urine from the bladder through the penis (urethra). Complications are uncommon if infections are treated quickly, but chronic infection of the urethra can cause the following:

Tightening of the foreskin, so that it cannot be pulled over the head of the penis

Narrowing of the urethra, blocking the flow of urine

Development of an abnormal channel (fistula) between the urethra and the skin of the penis

Occasionally in men, organisms spread up the urethra and travel through the tube that carries sperm from the testis (ejaculatory duct and vas deferens) to infect the epididymis (the coiled tube on top of each testis).

Pathway From the Penis to the Epididymis

In both men and women, some STIs can cause persistent swelling of the genital tissues or infection of the urethra or rectum (proctitis).