About 9 to 28 days after bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin suddenly. Some people have mild or no symptoms. Other people have flu-like symptoms.

Symptoms of Q fever include fever, a severe headache, chills, extreme weakness, muscle aches, loss of appetite, and sweating, but no rash. The lungs are often affected, causing a dry (unproductive) cough, chest pain, and shortness of breath (caused by pneumonia). Symptoms may be severe in older adults and in people who have been weakened (debilitated) by a disorder.

Occasionally, the liver is involved. People then have pain in the upper right part of the abdomen and sometimes jaundice.

Women who are infected during pregnancy have an increased risk of a miscarriage or delivery before the baby is due.

A post-Q fever fatigue syndrome may occur in up to 20% of people with Q fever. People may have severe fatigue, muscle pains, headache, sensitivity to light, changes in mood, and difficulty sleeping.

Chronic Q fever is a severe disease that occurs in fewer than 5% of infected people. It may develop from a few weeks to many years after the initial infection. The risk is greatest for the following:

Pregnant women

People whose immune system has been weakened by a disorder or medications

People who have a heart valve disorder

Chronic Q fever often involves the lining of the heart and heart valves (called Q fever endocarditis). It sometimes involves the bones, artificial (prosthetic) joints, and the liver.

Without treatment, only 1% of people with Q fever die. Untreated Q fever endocarditis is almost always fatal but with antibiotic treatment, mortality is under 5%.