Strongyloidiasis

Adult Strongyloides worms live in the small intestine. The females produce eggs, which hatch and release larvae. Most of the larvae are excreted in stool. After a few days in soil, larvae develop into a form that can cause infection. If Strongyloides larvae come in contact with a person's bare skin, they penetrate it. The larvae migrate by various routes to the small intestine, where they mature into adults in about 2 weeks.

The larvae that do not come in contact with people may develop into adult worms that can reproduce in soil for several generations before their larvae come in contact with a person.

Some of the larvae in the small intestine can re-infect the person by either

Penetrating the wall of the intestine and re-entering the person's bloodstream directly

Being excreted in stool and penetrating the skin around the anus or the skin of the buttocks or thighs

In both cases, the larvae travel through the bloodstream to the lungs and then to the throat and back to the intestine to cause another infection—called autoinfection (infection of self).