Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX)

Infected people who have symptoms can be treated with TMP/SMX taken by mouth.

In people with HIV, it is very important to treat HIV infection as effectively as possible with antiretroviral medications. Such treatment can strengthen the weakened immune system, which usually helps control the diarrhea and other symptoms. People with end-stage HIV may need a higher dose of TMP/SMX and a longer course of treatment. Sometimes long-term TMP/SMX maintenance therapy is needed in people with HIV to prevent relapse.

For cystoisosporiasis, people who are allergic to (or intolerant of) TMP/SMX can be treated with pyrimethamine. Leucovorin is given concurrently to prevent anemia and a low white blood count, which are side effects of pyrimethamine.

Ciprofloxacin has been used to treat cystoisosporiasis, but it is less effective than TMP/SMX.