Cryptosporidiosis is an intestinal infection caused by Cryptosporidium, a protozoan parasite. The main symptoms are abdominal cramping and diarrhea.

People acquire the infection by consuming contaminated water or food or by having contact with infected people or animals.

Abdominal cramping and watery diarrhea may begin suddenly, sometimes accompanied by nausea, vomiting, fever, and weakness.

Doctors diagnose the infection by examining or analyzing a stool sample for signs of the parasite.

Healthy people often recover on their own, but they may require treatment with an antiparasitic medication.

People with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or a weakened immune system may continue to have diarrhea even after they have been treated with an antiparasitic medication.

Adequate sanitation and hand washing can help prevent spread of the infection, as can boiling water before drinking it.

(See also Overview of Parasitic Infections.)

Cryptosporidium parasites are protozoa that infect people and many kinds of animals throughout the world.

Cryptosporidiosis is acquired by

Ingesting Cryptosporidium parasites in water or food contaminated by human or animal feces containing the parasite's eggs

Ingesting parasites from soil or an item that has been contaminated with eggs

Ingesting parasites acquired from close contact with an infected person or animal

The thick-walled eggs of Cryptosporidium are very hardy and are frequently present in swimming pools, hot tubs, water parks, lakes, and rivers around the world. The parasite is not killed by freezing or by the usual levels of chlorine in swimming pools or drinking water.

After people swallow the eggs, the eggs move to the intestine, where they release an immature form of the parasite, which enters the cells that line the intestine. The parasite matures, multiplies, and produces eggs. People then pass the eggs in their feces. Only a small number of Cryptosporidium eggs are required to cause infection. Because of the enormous number of Cryptosporidium that an infected person or animal can shed (10 million to 100 million) in their stool and the ability of just a few ingested organisms to start an infection, the infection can easily spread person-to-person, for example, in day care centers or petting zoos.

Life Cycle of Cryptosporidium Image Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Global Health, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria.

Cryptosporidiosis is a common cause of diarrhea among children living in areas where sanitation is poor. It occasionally occurs among travelers to such areas. Cryptosporidiosis also causes diarrhea outbreaks in the United States, where leading causes include swallowing contaminated water in pools or water playgrounds, contact with infected cattle, and contact with infected people in child care settings.

People with a weakened immune system, particularly those with advanced HIV, are prone to cryptosporidiosis and are more likely to have severe, persistent disease.

Did You Know...

Symptoms of Cryptosporidiosis Cryptosporidiosis symptoms may begin abruptly about 7 days after people are infected and consist mainly of abdominal cramps and watery diarrhea. Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fever, and weakness may also occur. Symptoms usually last 1 to 2 weeks, then subside. People may pass eggs in their stool for several weeks after symptoms have disappeared. In people with a weakened immune system, symptoms of cryptosporidiosis may begin gradually, and the diarrhea can vary from mild to severe (more than 5 to 10 liters of watery stool per day in people with HIV) and may persist for a long time. Cryptosporidiosis is also associated with undernutrition in children living in areas with poor sanitation.

Diagnosis of Cryptosporidiosis Stool tests To diagnose cryptosporidiosis, a doctor sends a stool sample to be tested for a protein released by the parasite (antigen testing) or for the parasite's genetic material (DNA). Another approach is to examine stool under a microscope for Cryptosporidium eggs, but this method is less sensitive, and several stool samples may be needed to find the parasite. Specialized techniques can be used to increase the chances of identifying the eggs. Doctors may use a flexible viewing tube (endoscope) to examine the upper part of digestive tract, including the first part of the small intestine (duodenum), when diagnostic tests of stool do not identify a cause for persistent diarrhea. Doctors may use this procedure to obtain a sample of tissue to be examined and analyzed (biopsied). Cryptosporidium, if present, can be seen in a biopsy sample from the intestine.

Treatment of Cryptosporidiosis For people with a normal immune system

For people with HIV

If diarrhea is severe, fluids and an antidiarrheal medication People with a healthy immune system No medication has been proven to be effective in immunosuppressed patients. For patients with HIV, the most important therapy is to treat the HIV infectionparomomycin People with severe diarrhea may require treatment with fluids.