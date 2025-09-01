skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Introduction to Free-Living Amebas

ByChelsea Marie, PhD, University of Virginia;
William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Modified Sept 2025
v103174229
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Amebas are protozoa, and protozoa are a type of parasite. Protozoa make up a diverse group of microscopic, one-celled organisms. Some protozoa need a human or animal host to live. Others do not and are called free-living amebas. Even though free-living amebas are parasites, they live in soil or water and do not need a human or animal host.

Free-living amebas are further categorized as extraintestinal protozoa (see also Introduction to Extraintestinal Protozoa). Extraintestinal protozoa are so-called because they cause infections only in areas outside of the intestines such as the blood, liver, lungs, brain, skin, and the tissues beneath the skin. These infections cause various symptoms and complications.

Free-living amebas rarely cause infections in people, but when they do, the eyes, brain, and skin are the organs most commonly affected.

There are 3 main infections that can be caused by free-living amebas:

(See also Overview of Parasitic Infections.)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID