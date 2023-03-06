Overview of Viral Infections

A virus is composed of nucleic acid, either DNA or RNA, surrounded by a protein coat. It requires a living cell in which to multiply. A viral infection can lead to a spectrum of symptoms from asymptomatic (no overt symptoms) to severe disease.

People may get viruses by swallowing or inhaling them, by being bitten by insects, through sexual contact, or congenitally (passed by a pregnant person to the fetus).

Most commonly, viral infections involve the nose, throat, and upper airways, or systems such as the nervous, gastrointestinal, and reproductive systems.

Doctors may base the diagnosis on symptoms, blood tests and cultures, or examination of infected tissues.

Antiviral drugs may interfere with the reproduction of viruses or strengthen the immune response to the viral infection.

A virus is a small infectious organism—much smaller than a fungus or bacterium—that must invade a living cell to reproduce (replicate). The virus attaches to a cell (called the host cell), enters the cell, and releases its DNA or RNA inside the cell. The virus’s DNA or RNA is the genetic material containing the information needed to replicate the virus. The virus’s genetic material takes control of the host cell and forces it to replicate the virus. The infected cell usually dies because the virus keeps it from performing its normal functions. When the infected host cell dies, it releases new viruses, which go on to infect other cells.

Viruses are classified as DNA viruses or RNA viruses, depending on whether they use DNA or RNA to replicate. DNA viruses include herpesviruses. RNA viruses include SARS-CoV2, which causes COVID-19. RNA viruses also include retroviruses, such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). RNA viruses, particularly retroviruses, are prone to mutate, meaning the set of genetic instructions that contain all the information that the virus needs to function can change as the virus spreads.

Some viruses do not kill the cells they infect but instead alter the cell's functions. Sometimes the infected cell loses control over normal cell division and becomes cancerous.

Some viruses, such as hepatitis B virus and hepatitis C virus, can cause chronic infections. Chronic hepatitis can last for years, even decades. In many people, chronic hepatitis is quite mild and causes little liver damage. However, in some people, it eventually results in cirrhosis (severe scarring of the liver), liver failure, and sometimes liver cancer.

Did You Know...

Viruses usually infect one particular type of cell. For example, common cold viruses infect only cells of the upper respiratory tract. Additionally, most viruses infect only a few species of plants or animals. Some infect only people.

Many viruses commonly cause infections in infants and children and older adults.

Types of viral infections Upper respiratory infections (infections of the nose, throat, upper airways, and lungs) are likely the most common viral infections. Upper respiratory infections include sore throat, sinusitis, and the common cold. Other viral respiratory infections include influenza, pneumonia, and coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). In small children, viruses also commonly cause croup (which is inflammation of the upper and lower airways, called laryngotracheobronchitis) or lower airways (bronchiolitis). Respiratory infections are more likely to cause severe symptoms in infants, older people, and people with a lung or heart disorder. Respiratory viruses are typically spread from person to person by contact with infected respiratory droplets. Other viruses infect other specific parts of the body: Gastrointestinal tract: Infections of the gastrointestinal tract, such as gastroenteritis, are commonly caused by viruses, such as noroviruses and rotaviruses.

Liver: These infections result in hepatitis.

Nervous system: Some viruses, such as the rabies virus and the West Nile virus, infect the brain, causing encephalitis. Others infect the layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord (meninges), causing meningitis.

Skin: Viral infections that affect only the skin sometimes result in warts or other blemishes. Many viruses that affect other parts of the body, such as chickenpox, also cause a rash.

Placenta and fetus: Some viruses, such as the Zika virus, the rubella virus, and cytomegalovirus, can infect the placenta and fetus in pregnant women. Some viruses typically affect many body systems. Such viruses include enteroviruses (such as coxsackieviruses and echoviruses) and cytomegaloviruses.

Spread of viruses Viruses are spread (transmitted) in various ways. They may be Swallowed

Inhaled

Spread by the bites of insects, such as mosquitoes, certain biting flies, or ticks

Spread sexually (in sexually transmitted infections)

Spread during transfusion of contaminated blood

Spread congenitally during pregnancy New human viruses sometimes develop from viruses that usually affect animals (for example, SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2). This happens when the infected animal host comes into close contact with susceptible humans. Many viruses that were once present in only a few parts of the world are now spreading. These viruses include chikungunya virus, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, Japanese encephalitis virus, Rift Valley Fever virus, West Nile virus, Ross River virus, Zika virus, and louping ill virus. These viruses are spreading partly because climate change has resulted in more areas where the mosquitoes or ticks that spread the viruses can live. Also, travelers may be infected, then return home and be bitten by a mosquito, which spreads the virus to other people.

Defenses against viruses The body has a number of defenses against viruses: Physical barriers, such as the skin, which discourage easy entry

The body's immune defenses, which attack the virus When a virus enters the body, it triggers the body's immune defenses. These defenses begin with white blood cells, such as lymphocytes and monocytes, which learn to attack and destroy the virus or the cells the virus has infected. If the body survives the virus attack, some of the white blood cells remember the invader and are able to respond more quickly and effectively to a subsequent infection by the same virus. This response is called immunity. Immunity can also be produced by getting a vaccine.

Viruses and cancer Some viruses alter the DNA of their host cells in a way that helps cancer develop. Some viruses, such as herpesviruses and HIV, leave their genetic material in the host cell, where the material remains dormant for an extended time (called latent infection). When the cell is disturbed, the virus may begin replicating again and cause disease. Only a few viruses are known to cause cancer, but there may be others. Table Viruses and Cancer: A Link Table

Diagnosis of Viral Infections A doctor's evaluation

For infections that occur in epidemics, the presence of other similar cases

For some infections, blood tests and cultures Common viral infections (such as measles, rubella, or chickenpox) may be diagnosed based on symptoms. For infections that occur in epidemics (such as influenza), the presence of other similar cases may help doctors identify a particular infection. Laboratory diagnosis is important for distinguishing between different viruses that cause similar symptoms, such as COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2) and influenza. For other infections, blood tests and cultures (growing microorganisms in the laboratory from samples of blood, body fluid, or other material taken from an infected area) may be done. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques may be used to make many copies of the viral genetic material. PCR techniques make it easier for doctors to rapidly and accurately identify the virus. Blood may also be tested for antigens, which are proteins on or in viruses that trigger the body's defense. Blood may also be tested for antibodies to viruses. (Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to help defend the body against a particular attack.) Tests are usually done quickly, especially when the infection is a serious threat to public health or when symptoms are severe. A sample of blood or other tissues is sometimes examined with an electron microscope, which provides high magnification with clear resolution.