Infant botulism is a potentially life-threatening infection that causes muscle weakness. It develops in infants who eat food containing spores of Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

Clostridium botulinum do not require oxygen to live. That is, they are anaerobes.

Clostridia bacteria produce spores. Spores are an inactive (dormant) form of the bacteria. Spores enable bacteria to survive when environmental conditions are difficult. When conditions are favorable, spores grow into bacteria. Clostridia spores grow when they have moisture and nutrients and there is no oxygen, which is what conditions are like in the intestine. Thus, if infants consume food containing clostridia spores, the spores grow into bacteria in the intestine and start producing toxins.

Infant botulism occurs most commonly among infants younger than 6 months of age and can occur up to about 12 months of age. In children 12 months of age and older and in adults, this form of botulism, in which toxin is produced from spores in the intestine, is called adult intestinal toxemia botulism.

The source of the spores in most cases of infant botulism is usually unknown, but some cases have been linked to the ingestion of honey, which may contain spores. Thus, doctors recommend that children under 12 months old should not be fed honey.

Symptoms of Infant Botulism Constipation is the first symptom in most infants with infant botulism. Then the muscles become weak, beginning in the face and head and eventually reaching the arms, legs, and muscles involved in breathing. Eyelids droop, crying is weak, and drooling may increase. Infants are less able to suck, and their face loses its expression. Problems range from being tired and feeding slowly to losing a substantial amount of muscle tone and having difficulty breathing. When infants lose muscle tone, they may feel abnormally limp (floppy baby syndrome).

Diagnosis of Infant Botulism Stool tests Doctors suspect infant botulism based on symptoms. Detecting the bacteria or the toxins in a sample of an infant’s stool confirms the diagnosis of infant botulism.

Treatment of Infant Botulism Treatment is started as soon as infant botulism is suspected, without waiting for test results. Infants are hospitalized, and doctors take measures to stabilize them (prevent their condition from worsening), such as using a mechanical ventilator to assist with breathing. Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to help defend the body against a particular attacker, such as botulinum toxin.) Antibiotics are not helpful because the main problem is the toxin that has already been produced by the bacteria.