Overview of Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections

Arboviruses are arthropod-borne viruses. An arbovirus is not a single type of virus. Scientists apply the name arbovirus to over 250 different viruses from many different families of virus that are spread to people or animals by certain arthropods that feed on blood. Arthropods include insects (such as flies and mosquitoes) and ticks. At least 80 arboviruses cause disease in people.

Most arboviruses are transmitted by mosquitoes, but some are transmitted by ticks, one (Oropouche virus) is transmitted by midges, and others are transmitted by sand flies. Arboviruses are spread when an insect or tick bites an infected animal, then bites another animal or a person. Most arbovirus infections are not spread from person to person, perhaps because the amount of virus in human blood is inadequate to infect the arthropod vector. Exceptions include chikungunya disease and the flavivirus infections dengue, yellow fever, and Zika virus infection, which can be transmitted from person to person by mosquitoes. Also, Zika virus can be spread during sexual activity. Uncommonly, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses have been spread by blood transfusion or organ donation or from mother to newborn at birth. Casual, everyday contact has not been shown to transmit arboviruses from person to person.

Many arboviruses that were once present in only a few parts of the world are now spreading. These viruses include chikungunya virus, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, Japanese encephalitis virus, Rift Valley fever virus, West Nile virus, Ross River virus, and Zika virus. These viruses are spreading partly because climate change has resulted in more areas where the mosquitoes that spread the viruses can live. Also, travelers may be infected in areas where the virus is common, then return home and be bitten by a mosquito, which spreads the virus to other people.

Chikungunya virus is spread by a certain species of mosquito called the Aedes mosquito. This virus was first identified in Africa but has recently spread to the Caribbean and Central, South, and North America. Chikungunya virus infection typically causes a fever and severe joint pain, often in the hands and feet. Infected people may also have a headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or a rash. Most people feel better within a week, but joint pan can persist for months or sometimes even years. In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first vaccine for prevention of chikungunya disease. The chikungunya vaccine is approved for use in people age 18 years or older who are at increased risk of exposure to chikungunya virus due to travel abroad or laboratory work in the United States.