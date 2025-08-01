People usually have a fever and severe joint pain.
To diagnose Chikungunya disease, doctors do blood tests to check for the virus or antibodies to the virus.
Treatment of Chikungunya disease focuses on relieving symptoms.
Chikungunya virus is spread by the Aedes mosquito. This virus was first identified in Africa but has spread to the Caribbean and Central, South, and North America.
Symptoms
Chikungunya virus infection typically causes a fever and severe joint pain, often in the hands and feet, that develop 4 to 8 days after a bite by an infected mosquito.
Infected people may also have a headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or a rash. Most people feel better within a week, but joint pain can persist for months or sometimes even years.
Diagnosis
Treatment
People may take medications to reduce fever and pain. There is no specific medication targeting the virus itself.
Prevention
Chikungunya virus vaccines can be used in some people who are at increased risk of exposure to chikungunya virus due to travel abroad or laboratory work in the United States.
More Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Chikungunya Virus: About Chikungunya. May 15, 2024.
World Health Organization (WHO): Chikungunya. April 14, 2025.