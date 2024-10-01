The parathyroid glands are located near the thyroid gland. Their exact location, and even the total number of glands, is quite variable. These glands secrete parathyroid hormone (PTH), which regulates calcium levels in the blood and tissues through its effects on bones, the kidneys, and the intestine.

Most parathyroid tumors are benign (not cancerous). Parathyroid tumors secrete parathyroid hormone (PTH) over and above what is normally secreted by the parathyroid glands.

Elevated PTH levels, known as hyperparathyroidism, lead to an increase in the blood level of calcium (hypercalcemia). At first, people with hypercalcemia have weakness and fatigue, constipation, loss of appetite, poor concentration, memory loss, and increased urination. If severe, hypercalcemia leads to confusion and eventually coma. If not recognized and treated, the disorder can be life threatening.

(See also Overview of Parathyroid Function and the figure The Parathyroid Glands.)

Parathyroid Adenoma Parathyroid adenomas are benign tumors that secrete excessive amounts of PTH, leading to hyperparathyroidism. In addition to hypercalcemia, hyperparathyroidism causes Hypophosphatemia (low level of phosphate in the blood)

Release of the calcium and phosphate stored in the bones into the blood (bone resorption), which leads to osteoporosis Parathyroid adenomas usually occur as isolated solitary tumors, and they are more common among older women. However, multiple parathyroid adenomas may occur in hereditary syndromes in people with multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN). MEN syndromes are rare inherited disorders in which several endocrine glands (those that release hormones directly into the bloodstream) develop benign (noncancerous) or malignant (cancerous) tumors. Alternatively, the endocrine glands may simply become enlarged without forming tumors. Most parathyroid adenomas do not cause symptoms and are identified when blood tests done for another reason reveal high calcium levels. If symptoms occur, they are usually due to hypercalcemia or kidney stones. Doctors diagnose hyperparathyroidism based on elevated PTH levels in people with hypercalcemia. If the doctor finds elevated levels of PTH, further tests are needed, including Measurement of blood and urine calcium levels

Measurement of blood and urine phosphorus levels

Imaging studies (to evaluate bone density and determine the presence of kidney stones) Doctors sometimes use various imaging studies, such as high-resolution computed tomography (CT) with or without biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), high-resolution ultrasound, or angiography to identify the adenoma before surgery. Treatment is usually surgical removal of the affected parathyroid gland. For people with only mildly elevated calcium levels who do not have symptoms or complications, doctors may instead monitor them regularly (called active surveillance).