Hyponatremia (Low Level of Sodium in the Blood)

Hyponatremia occurs when the body contains too little sodium for the amount of fluid it contains. The body may have too much, too little, or a normal amount of fluid. In all cases, however, sodium is diluted. For example, people with severe vomiting or diarrhea lose sodium. If they replace their fluid losses with just water, sodium is diluted.

Disorders, such as kidney disorders (for example, glomerulonephritis) and other disorders (for example, cirrhosis, and heart failure), can cause the body to retain sodium and fluid. Often the body retains more fluid than sodium, which means the sodium is diluted.

Certain conditions may cause people to drink too much water (polydipsia), which can contribute to the development of hyponatremia.

Thiazide diuretics (sometimes called water pills) are a common cause of hyponatremia. These medications increase sodium excretion, which increases water excretion. Thiazide diuretics are usually well-tolerated but can cause hyponatremia in people prone to low sodium, particularly older adults.