Drug Treatment for Heart Failure

Heart failure is a disorder in which the heart is unable to keep up with the demands of the body, leading to reduced blood flow, back-up (congestion) of blood in the veins and lungs, and/or other changes that may further weaken or stiffen the heart. Drug treatment of heart failure involves





The type of drug used depends on the type of heart failure. In systolic heart failure (heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, HFrEF), all drug classes helpful. In diastolic heart failure (heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, HFpEF), only ACE inhibitors, ARBs, aldosterone antagonists, beta-blockers, and SGLT2 inhibitors are typically used. In heart failure with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF), ARNIs, and SGLT2 inhibitors may be helpful.

It is important for people to take their drugs regularly and be sure not to let the prescription run out.

Aldosterone antagonists Aldosterone is a hormone that causes the kidneys to retain salt and water. Thus, aldosterone antagonists (blockers) directly block the effects of aldosterone (unlike ACE inhibitors which block it indirectly) and help limit fluid retention. These drugs improve survival and reduce hospitalization in people with heart failure.

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors vasopressinRegulating Blood Pressure: The Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System). By doing so, ACE inhibitors cause arteries and veins to widen (dilate) and help the kidneys excrete excess water, thus decreasing the amount of work the heart has to do. These drugs also may have direct beneficial effects on the heart and blood vessel walls.

Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitors Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs) are a newer combination drug for the treatment of heart failure. They include an ARB and a new class of drug, neprilysin inhibitors. Neprilysin is an enzyme involved in the breakdown of certain substances (peptides) that signal the body to excrete sodium. By inhibiting the breakdown of these peptides, these drugs lower blood pressure and increase sodium excretion, lowering the heart's workload. The drugs prolong life better than ACE inhibitors or ARBs alone in people with systolic heart failure.

Beta-blockers Beta-blockers are often used with ACE inhibitors to treat heart failure and are another mainstay of heart failure treatment. These drugs block the action of the hormone norepinephrine (which increases stress on the heart) and produce long-term improvement in heart function and survival and are an essential treatment in people with systolic heart failure. Beta-blockers may reduce the force of the heart’s contractions initially, so they are usually introduced after heart failure has first been stabilized with other drugs.

Digoxin

Diuretics Diuretics ("water pills") are often prescribed when salt restriction alone does not reduce fluid retention. These drugs help the kidneys eliminate salt and water by increasing urine formation and thus decreasing fluid volume throughout the body. Loop diuretics, Thiazide diuretics, Loop and thiazide diuretics can cause potassium to be lost in the urine, resulting in hypokalemia Taking diuretics can worsen urinary incontinence. However, a dose of a diuretic can usually be timed so that the risk of incontinence does not occur when a bathroom is unavailable or when access to one is inconvenient.

Sinus node inhibitors

Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2s)

Vasodilators