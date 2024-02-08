Acute Coronary Syndromes (Heart Attack; Myocardial Infarction; Unstable Angina)

Symptoms of the acute coronary syndromes are similar, and it is usually impossible to distinguish the syndromes based on symptoms alone.

Symptoms of unstable angina are the same as those of angina pectoris—people typically have intermittent pressure, or an ache beneath the breastbone (sternum). People often interpret the sensation as discomfort or heaviness rather than pain. Discomfort also may occur in either shoulder or down the inside of either arm, through the back, and in the throat, jaw, or teeth. However, in people with unstable angina, the pattern changes. People experience more frequent or more severe episodes of angina, or episodes occur at rest or after less physical exertion. About 2 of 3 people who have heart attacks experience unstable angina, shortness of breath, or fatigue a few days or weeks beforehand. Such a change in the pattern of chest pain discomfort may culminate in a heart attack.

With a heart attack,

About one third of people who have a heart attack do not have chest pain. Such people are more likely to be women, people who are not White, those who are older than 75 years, those who have heart failure or diabetes, and those who have had a stroke.

Other symptoms include a feeling of faintness or actually fainting, sudden heavy sweating, nausea, shortness of breath, and a heavy pounding of the heart (palpitations).

During a heart attack, a person may become restless, sweaty, and anxious and may experience a sense of impending doom. The lips, hands, or feet may turn slightly blue or grayish.

Older adults may have unusual symptoms. In many, the most obvious symptom is breathlessness. Symptoms may resemble those of a stomach upset or a stroke. Older adults may become disoriented. Nonetheless, about two thirds of older adults have chest pain, as do younger people. Older adults, especially women, often take longer than younger people to admit they are ill or to seek medical help.

Despite all the possible symptoms, as many as 1 of 5 people who have a heart attack have only mild symptoms or none at all. Such a silent heart attack may be recognized only when ECG is routinely done some time afterward.

During the early hours of a heart attack, heart murmurs and other abnormal heart sounds may be heard through a stethoscope.