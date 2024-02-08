Eyelid Growths

Although less common, squamous cell carcinoma, meibomian (sebaceous) gland carcinoma (cancer of oil glands in the eyelid), and melanoma can develop on the eyelid. If a growth on the eyelid does not disappear after several weeks, a doctor may do a biopsy. The growth is usually removed surgically. Eyelid tumors sometimes mimic other eye disorders (such as blepharitis and chalazion), so a doctor usually biopsies any growths that do not respond to initial treatments.