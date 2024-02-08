Canaliculitis is inflammation (usually caused by infection) of the canaliculus. The canaliculus (plural, canaliculi) is a short channel near the inner corner of the eyelid through which tears drain into the tear sac. (Each eye has 2 canaliculi, one for the upper eyelid and one for the lower.)

Canaliculitis may cause tearing, discharge, red eye, and mild tenderness. Redness and tenderness are most prominent at the side of the eyelid near the nose. The symptoms can resemble those of dacryocystitis.

Where Tears Come From

Diagnosis of Canaliculitis Symptoms and a doctor's examination A doctor bases the diagnosis of canaliculitis on the symptoms and examination findings. A cloudy material can be expressed from the canaliculus when the doctor presses on it or the tear sac.