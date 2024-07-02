Introduction to Corneal Disorders

The cornea is the clear dome-shaped layer in front of the iris and pupil. It protects the iris and lens and helps focus light on the retina. It is composed of cells, protein, and fluid. The cornea looks fragile but is almost as stiff as a fingernail. However, it is very sensitive to touch.

An Inside Look at the Eye

Corneal disorders include the following:

Corneal disease or damage can cause pain, tearing, and decreased sharpness of vision (visual acuity).

A slit lamp