A doctor's evaluation

Hearing assessment

Sometimes imaging (CT scan)

Sometimes more specialized testing

To diagnose third window syndrome doctors first look for abnormal responses to specific tests, such as pressure-induced nystagmus (rapid, uncontrolled eye movements) when a puff of air is delivered to the ear canal with a specialized otoscope (handheld tool used to examine the inner ear). Tuning fork tests, such as the Weber test and the Rinne test, can help doctors distinguish between types of hearing loss.

An audiogram (a graph of the results of a formal hearing test) will typically show a mixed-pattern hearing loss that is better than normal hearing.

The diagnosis of third window syndrome is confirmed with a high-resolution CT scan or a specialized test called the vestibular evoked myogenic potential, which measures the electrical activity of muscles of the vestibule of the inner ear in response to sound stimuli.