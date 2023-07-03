Fluoride deficiency can cause tooth and bone weakness.

In the body, most fluoride is contained in bones and teeth. Fluoride is necessary for the formation and health of bones and teeth.

Fluoride deficiency can lead to tooth decay and possibly osteoporosis. Consuming enough fluoride can make tooth decay less likely and may strengthen bones. The addition of fluoride (fluoridation) to drinking water that is low in fluoride or the use of fluoride toothpaste and supplements significantly reduces the risk of tooth decay. Fluoride applied to teeth (fluoride varnish) may help reduce early childhood tooth decay in areas of the world where fluoride toothpaste or fluoridation is not readily available.