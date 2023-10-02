Esophageal Tumors That Are Noncancerous

Noncancerous (benign) tumors of the esophagus (the tube that connects the throat to the stomach) are rare. Some tumors can cause problems with swallowing and, rarely, ulcers, bleeding, or both. They are usually more bothersome than harmful.

The most common type of noncancerous tumor is a leiomyoma, a tumor of the smooth muscle. It occurs most frequently in people between the ages of 30 and 60.

Other types of noncancerous tumors, including those consisting of connective tissue (fibrovascular polyps) and tissues related to nerves (schwannomas), are rare.

Diagnosis of Noncancerous Esophageal Tumors Upper endoscopy or a barium swallow To diagnose these tumors, doctors do an upper endoscopy or a barium swallow and may also do endoscopic ultrasonography. In an upper endoscopy, doctors look in the esophagus with a flexible tube. In a barium swallow, doctors usually take x-rays while the person swallows barium liquid (which shows up on x-rays). Once the tumors are seen, doctors take tissue samples by doing an upper endoscopy. Doctors may do a computed tomography (CT) scan in some people.