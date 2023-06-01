Staphylococcal food poisoning results from eating food contaminated with toxins produced by certain types of staphylococci, resulting in diarrhea and vomiting.

This disorder can be caused by toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria.

The toxins are found in contaminated foods.

Typical symptoms include severe nausea and vomiting starting about 30 minutes to 8 hours after the contaminated food is eaten.

The diagnosis usually is based on the person’s symptoms.

Treatment usually involves drinking plenty of fluids.

Careful food preparation is the best way to prevent food poisoning.

Food can become contaminated when people who have Staphylococcus aureus bacteria on their skin do not wash their hands properly before touching food. If the food is then left at room temperature or is undercooked, the bacteria can multiply and produce toxins. Thus, staphylococcal food poisoning does not result from ingesting the bacteria but rather from ingesting the toxins in the food that were made by the bacteria. Typical contaminated foods include custard, cream-filled pastry, milk, processed meats, and fish.

Despite contamination, many foods have a normal taste and odor.

Staphylococcal food poisoning is not contagious. People have to ingest the toxins to become sick.

Staphylococcal food poisoning is a type of gastroenteritis (inflammation of the lining of the stomach and small and large intestines).

Staphylococci bacteria can also infect many parts of the body, particularly the skin (see Staphylococcus aureus Infections).

Symptoms of Staphylococcal Food Poisoning Symptoms of staphylococcal food poisoning usually begin abruptly with severe nausea and vomiting starting about 30 minutes to 8 hours after the contaminated food is eaten. Other symptoms include abdominal cramping, diarrhea, and sometimes headache and fever. Severe fluid and electrolyte loss may cause weakness and very low blood pressure (shock). Symptoms usually last for about a day, and recovery is usually complete. Occasionally, staphylococcal food poisoning is fatal, especially in the very young, the very old, and people weakened by, for example, a long-term illness.

Diagnosis of Staphylococcal Food Poisoning A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes laboratory tests of food The symptoms are usually all a doctor needs to diagnose staphylococcal food poisoning. A diagnosis of staphylococcal food poisoning may be suspected when other people who ate the same food are similarly affected and when the illness can be traced to a single source of contamination. To confirm the diagnosis, a laboratory must identify staphylococci in the suspected food, but this testing is not usually done because the results do not change treatment. Staphylococci Bacteria Image Image courtesy of Thomas Boyce, MD.

Treatment of Staphylococcal Food Poisoning Fluids

Sometimes medications to control nausea and vomiting

Sometimes fluids by vein Treatment of staphylococcal food poisoning usually consists of drinking an adequate amount of fluids. A doctor may give adults an antinausea medication, either as an injection or as a suppository, to help control severe nausea and vomiting. Sometimes so much fluid is lost that fluids have to be given by vein (intravenously). Antibiotics are not given.