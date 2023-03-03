Medical History and Physical Examination for Digestive Disorders

First, the doctor observes the abdomen from different angles, looking for swelling (distention) of the abdominal wall that might accompany abnormal growth or enlargement of an organ.

A stethoscope is often placed on the abdomen, through which the doctor listens for sounds that normally accompany the movement of material through the intestines and for any abnormal sounds.

The doctor feels for tenderness and any abnormal masses or enlarged organs. Pain that is caused by gentle pressure on the abdomen and that is increased when the pressure is released (rebound tenderness) may indicate inflammation and sometimes infection of the lining of the abdominal cavity (peritonitis).

If the person has certain symptoms, the anus and rectum may be examined with a gloved finger, and a small sample of stool is sometimes tested for hidden (occult) blood (see Stool Occult Blood Tests).

In women, a pelvic examination often helps distinguish digestive problems from gynecologic ones.