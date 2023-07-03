Sometimes the blood vessels to the lungs do not widen (dilate) after birth as they normally should. When the blood vessels to the lungs do not widen, blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries is too high (pulmonary hypertension), and blood flow to the lungs is insufficient. Because of this insufficient blood flow, not enough oxygen reaches the blood.

There are many reasons the blood vessels may not widen, including

Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn is more common among newborns who are full term (delivered between 37 weeks and 42 weeks of gestation) or postterm (delivered after 42 weeks of gestation).