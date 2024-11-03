Mental Health in Adolescents

Depression and anxiety are common among adolescents, and doctors routinely screen for these disorders during well-child examinations. Many adolescents may have feeling of sadness and worry. These feelings are normal, and health care professionals can provide reassurance and guidance to adolescents about how to navigate these feelings. When feelings of anxiety and depression begin to interfere with how adolescents function at school, with relationships, or at home, they may be diagnosed with an anxiety or depressive disorder. After diagnosis, health care professionals develop treatment plans that may include medications or other therapies. The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it, including changes in daily routines and school schedules, increased the rates of depression and anxiety among many adolescents.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among 14- to 18-year-olds in the United States. Thoughts about suicide (called suicidal ideation) are also common. Adolescents with suicidal ideation require an immediate mental health evaluation, and parents should not try to determine how serious the problem is on their own.

Mood disorders and disruptive behavioral disorders such as oppositional defiant disorder and conduct disorder often develop during adolescence. Typically, adolescents undergo therapy for these disorders and parents are given advice and support.

Adolescents who have anxiety or mood disorders may have physical symptoms such as fatigue or chronic fatigue, dizziness, headache, and abdominal or chest pain.

Eating disorders are relatively common among girls but may also occur in boys and can be life threatening. These disorders may be difficult to detect because adolescents go to great lengths to hide the behaviors and weight changes. Eating disorders are best managed by a specialized team that includes mental health professionals.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most common mental health disorder of childhood and often persists into adolescence and adulthood. However, adolescents who have difficulty paying attention may instead have another disorder, such as depression or a learning disability . Although ADHD is often treated with stimulants (such as amphetamine or methylphenidate), which can potentially be misused, such treatment does not appear to increase the risk of developing a substance use disorder and may even decrease the risk. However, adolescents may mimic symptoms of inattention in an attempt to obtain a prescription for stimulants, either to be used as a study aid or recreationally.

Thought disorders, in which a person has difficulty distinguishing between fantasy and reality (also called psychosis), most commonly begin during adolescence or early adulthood. Schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder are examples of thought disorders.

The first episode of psychosis is called a psychotic break. Periods of psychosis may be related to substance use. In these cases, psychosis may resolve after a period of time. Psychotic episodes may occur with cannabis (marijuana) use, particularly edible products. Some adolescents who have a psychotic episode caused by cannabis use go on to develop a chronic psychotic disorder. Adolescents are treated with a combination of medication and therapy.