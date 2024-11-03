Contraception and Pregnancy in Adolescents

Pregnancy can be a source of significant emotional stress for adolescents.

Pregnant adolescents and their partners tend to drop out of school or job training, thus worsening their economic status, possibly lowering their self-esteem or straining personal relationships.

Pregnant adolescents are less likely than adults to receive prenatal care, resulting in poorer outcomes for the mother, such as an increased risk of preterm birth, anemia (when the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells), and preeclampsia (high blood pressure and protein in the urine that can stress the fetus), and for the baby, such as increased risk of low birth weight, infection, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Risks seem to increase further in pregnant adolescents who are very young, such as 10- to 13-year-olds.

A pregnant adolescent may choose to continue or terminate the pregnancy. An adolescent may raise the child herself or together with the child's father, possibly with support of family members, or may give up a child voluntarily (adoption).

All of the options may cause emotional stress. Counseling for both the adolescent and the involved partner can be very helpful. Counseling should also include education about use of contraception after the pregnancy.

An adolescent's parents may have different reactions when their adolescent becomes pregnant, impregnates someone, or is in a relationship with someone who is pregnant. Emotions may range from distress to excitement, apathy, disappointment, or anger. It is important for parents to express their support and willingness to help adolescents sort through their choices. Parents and adolescents need to communicate openly about abortion, adoption, and parenthood, which are all tough options for adolescents to struggle with alone.