Feeding Problems

Vomiting is the uncomfortable, forced throwing up of feedings. It is never normal. For a more complete discussion, see Vomiting in Infants and Children.

Vomiting in infants is most often the result of acute viral gastroenteritis. Viral gastroenteritis is an infection of the digestive tract that causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and cramps. Vomiting can also be caused by infections elsewhere in the body, such as ear infections or urinary tract infections.

Less commonly, vomiting occurs because of a serious medical disorder. Infants between the ages of 2 weeks and 4 months of age may rarely have forceful (projectile) vomiting after feedings because of a blockage at the stomach outlet (hypertrophic pyloric stenosis). Vomiting can also be caused by life-threatening disorders, such as meningitis (infection around the brain and spinal cord), intestinal blockage, metabolic disorders, increased pressure within the skull (due to fluid on the brain or a mass in the brain), and appendicitis.

Most vomiting caused by gastroenteritis stops without treatment. Giving the child fluids and electrolytes (such as sodium and chloride) from solutions available in stores or pharmacies prevents or treats dehydration (fluid loss). A child who is vomiting frequently may tolerate small amounts of solution given more often better than large amounts given less often.

A doctor should see any child with vomiting who

Has severe abdominal pain

Is unable to drink and retain fluids

Has a high fever

Is lethargic or acting extremely ill or acting very different than usual

Vomits for more than 12 hours

Vomits blood or green material (bile)

Does not urinate in 8 hours

These symptoms may signal dehydration or a more severe condition.