Ebstein anomaly is an abnormality of the tricuspid valve that causes malfunction of the valve with regurgitation (blood leaking backward into the atrium) or stenosis (obstruction to blood flowing into the right ventricle) The right side of the heart may become very enlarged.

Symptoms depend on the child's age when symptoms begin.

The newborn may have cyanosis (a bluish color of the skin).

Abnormal heart rhythms may develop at any age.

Diagnosis is with electrocardiography (ECG) and imaging of the heart.

Treatment is with medication and surgery.

(See also Overview of Heart Defects.)

Atrial septal defect, pulmonic valve stenosis, and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome often occur together with Ebstein anomaly.

Diagnosis of Ebstein Anomaly Echocardiography

MRI Echocardiography (ultrasonography of the heart) confirms the diagnosis. Electrocardiography (ECG) and chest x-rays are typically done. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) provides valuable additional detail regarding the tricuspid valve, which helps doctors plan surgery.

Treatment of Ebstein Anomaly Medication

Surgery Medication is needed when newborns have severe cyanosis. Medications called prostaglandins may be given to help keep the ductus arteriosus open to allow the right ventricle to maintain blood flow until surgery can be done. If the abnormal tricuspid valve causes severe symptoms or enlargement of the heart, the valve is surgically repaired.