Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is a bleeding disorder caused by decrease in the number of platelets that occurs in a person who does not have another disorder that affects platelets. In ITP, the immune system produces antibodies against a person's own platelets and destroys them.

People may have tiny red or purple spots on their skin (petechiae) and bleed easily.

Diagnosis is with blood tests to measure the number of platelets.

Corticosteroids or other medications are given to block the destruction of platelets.

Some people benefit from medications that increase platelet production.

In adults, doctors sometimes remove the person's spleen.

(See also Overview of Platelet Disorders and Overview of Thrombocytopenia.)

Platelets are cells that are made in the bone marrow and circulate in the bloodstream and help blood clot. The blood usually contains about 140,000 to 440,000 platelets per microliter (140 to 440 × 109 per liter ). When the platelet count falls below about 50,000 platelets per microliter of blood (less than 50 × 109 per liter), bleeding can occur even after relatively minor injury. The most serious risk of bleeding, however, generally does not occur until the platelet count falls below 10,000 to 20,000 platelets per microliter (10 to 20 × 109 per liter) of blood. At these very low levels, bleeding may occur without any recognized injury.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a disorder in which antibodies form and destroy the body's platelets. Why the antibodies form is not known; however, in children, ITP often occurs after a viral infection. Although the bone marrow may increase platelet production to compensate for the destruction, usually the supply cannot keep up with the demand. The antibody that is destroying the platelets also attacks the bone marrow and reduces the production of platelets.

In children, ITP often resolves on its own and does not last long (becoming chronic) as often as in adults. In adults, ITP is more often chronic and does not resolve on its own as often as in children.

Symptoms of Immune Thrombocytopenia In some people, immune thrombocytopenia does not cause symptoms. In other people, bleeding symptoms may develop suddenly or gradually. With chronic ITP, fatigue is common. Bleeding in the skin may be the first sign of a low platelet count. Many tiny dots (usually red or purple) called petechiae often appear in the skin on the lower legs, and minor injuries may cause black-and-blue bruises (ecchymoses or purpura). The gums may bleed, and blood may appear in the stool or urine. Menstrual periods or nosebleeds may be unusually heavy. Bleeding may be hard to stop. Bleeding in the Skin Ecchymoses (Bruises) Ecchymoses are large purple bruises seen here on the leg. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Petechiae (Skin) Petechiae are small red, purple, or brown spots as seen here in the skin. By permission of the publisher. From Deitcher S. In Atlas of Clinical Hematology. Edited by JO Armitage. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2004. Petechiae (Mouth) Petechiae are small red spots as seen here in the mouth. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Ecchymoses (Bruises) Ecchymoses are large purple bruises seen here on the leg. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Petechiae (Skin) Petechiae are small red, purple, or brown spots as seen here in the skin. By permission of the publisher. From Deitcher S. In Atlas of Clinical Hematology. Edited by JO Armitage. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2004. Petechiae (Mouth) Petechiae are small red spots as seen here in the mouth. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Bleeding worsens as the number of platelets decreases. People who have very few platelets may lose large amounts of blood into their digestive tract or may rarely develop life-threatening bleeding in their brain even though they have not been injured. Headache and other nervous system symptoms can occur with bleeding inside the brain.

Diagnosis of Immune Thrombocytopenia Blood tests to measure platelet count and clotting

Tests to rule out other disorders that cause a low platelet count and bleeding Doctors make the diagnosis of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) when the platelet count is less than 100,000 per microliter of blood (less than 100 × 109 per liter) without a similar decrease in the number of red blood cells or white blood cells, and when there is no other clear explanation for thrombocytopenia such as an infection or use of certain medications (see table Causes of Thrombocytopenia). There is no well-established test to confirm that a person has ITP. The platelet count may be measured with an automated counter to determine the severity of thrombocytopenia, and a sample of blood must be examined under a microscope to provide clues to its cause. Doctors need to examine blood under a microscope to distinguish ITP from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) and hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS). TTP and HUS are other disorders that can cause thrombocytopenia by destroying platelets. Rarely, a sample of bone marrow is removed and examined under a microscope (bone marrow biopsy and aspiration) to provide information about platelet production.