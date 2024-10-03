skip to main content
M. Cristina Victorio, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Pediatric Neurology, Headache

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of the East, Manila, Philippines
  • Residency: Pediatrics: Akron Children's Hospital, Akron, OH
  • Fellowship: Headache Medicine and Pediatric Neurology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Certifications

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Pediatric Neurology
  • United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties – Headache Medicine

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American Headache Society
  • Castle Connolly Regional Top Doctors
  • Cleveland Magazine Top Docs, 2016, 2017
  • Psychosocial and Demographic Characteristics of Children and Adolescents With Headache Presenting for Treatment in a Headache Infusion Center. Headache 59(6):858-868, 2019.
  • Headache and Chiari I Malformation in Children and Adolescents. Semin Pediatr Neurol 23(1)35-39, 2016.
  • Diagnosis and treatment of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) in children and adolescents. Curr Neurol Neurosci Rep 13(3):336, 2013.

