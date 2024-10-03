Philbert Yuan Van, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care
Education
- Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
- Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
Certifications
- American Board of Surgery – Surgery
- American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries